Dichlorocyclohexane Isomers

Dichlorocyclohexane can exist in multiple isomeric forms due to the different positions where chlorine atoms can be substituted on the cyclohexane ring. However, the question specifies to disregard stereoisomers, focusing only on the structural isomers that result from the substitution of hydrogen atoms with chlorine, leading to products like 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane and 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane.