Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 27a
Chapter 13, Problem 27a

What alkane, with molecular formula C5H12, forms only one monochlorinated product when it is heated with Cl2?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of the alkane, C5H12, which corresponds to a saturated hydrocarbon with 5 carbon atoms and 12 hydrogen atoms.
Recall that for an alkane to form only one monochlorinated product, all the hydrogen atoms in the molecule must be equivalent. This means the alkane must have a symmetrical structure.
Consider the possible isomers of C5H12: pentane (straight-chain), isopentane (branched with one methyl group), and neopentane (branched with two methyl groups).
Analyze the symmetry of each isomer: Pentane and isopentane have multiple types of hydrogen atoms (primary, secondary, tertiary), leading to multiple monochlorinated products. Neopentane, however, has all 12 hydrogens equivalent due to its high symmetry.
Conclude that the alkane with molecular formula C5H12 that forms only one monochlorinated product is neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. The structure of alkanes can vary from straight-chain to branched forms, influencing their chemical reactivity and properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:47
Functionalizing Alkanes

Monochlorination

Monochlorination is a substitution reaction where one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by a chlorine atom, typically using chlorine gas (Cl2) under heat or light. The process can lead to multiple products if the alkane has different hydrogen atoms that can be substituted, but some alkanes yield only one product due to their symmetrical structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Draw all of the monochlorination products and calculate percentage yields.

Symmetry in Organic Molecules

Symmetry in organic molecules refers to the arrangement of atoms that allows for identical environments for certain substituents. In the case of alkanes, a symmetrical structure means that all hydrogen atoms are equivalent, leading to only one possible product during reactions like chlorination. This concept is crucial for predicting the outcomes of substitution reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Identifying organic molecules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the product(s) of each of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers.

f.

1131
views
Textbook Question

Explain why iodine (I2) does not react with ethane, even though I2 is more easily cleaved homolytically than the other halogens.

1680
views
Textbook Question

What are the product(s) of each of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers.

e.

1578
views
Textbook Question

What are the product(s) of each of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers.

d.

1187
views
Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained from treating an excess of each of the following compounds with Cl2 in the presence of ultraviolet light at room temperature? Disregard stereoisomers.

a.

718
views
Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained from treating an excess of each of the following compounds with Cl2 in the presence of ultraviolet light at room temperature? Disregard stereoisomers.

c.

1160
views