Regioselectivity in Electrophilic Addition

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the context of alkene bromination, the regioselectivity is influenced by the stability of the radical intermediates formed during the reaction. The more stable radical will lead to the major product, which is often determined by the degree of substitution of the carbon atom where the bromine adds.