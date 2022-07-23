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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 23d
Chapter 13, Problem 23d

Design a multistep synthesis to show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material:
d. Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a cyclohexane to a diol with hydroxyl groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with cyclopentane as the starting material. Perform a free radical bromination using Br₂ and light (hv) to introduce a bromine atom at one of the carbons in the cyclopentane ring, forming bromocyclopentane.
Step 2: Convert bromocyclopentane into cyclopentanol by performing a nucleophilic substitution reaction (SN2) using aqueous NaOH. This replaces the bromine atom with a hydroxyl group.
Step 3: Oxidize cyclopentanol to cyclopentanone using an oxidizing agent such as PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate) or Jones reagent. This step introduces a ketone functional group.
Step 4: Perform a stereoselective addition of a hydroxyl group to the cyclopentanone using a reagent like OsO₄ (osmium tetroxide) or KMnO₄ under dihydroxylation conditions. This step adds two hydroxyl groups across the double bond in a syn fashion.
Step 5: Ensure the stereochemistry of the final product matches the target compound by carefully controlling the reaction conditions during the dihydroxylation step to achieve the desired cis-diol configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Reactions

Radical reactions involve species with unpaired electrons, known as radicals. These reactions typically proceed through three main steps: initiation, propagation, and termination. In the context of organic synthesis, radicals can be generated from stable molecules and can react with other compounds to form new bonds, leading to the desired products. Understanding the mechanisms of radical formation and reactivity is crucial for designing effective synthetic pathways.
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Hydroxylation

Hydroxylation is the introduction of hydroxyl (-OH) groups into organic compounds, which can significantly alter their chemical properties and reactivity. This process can occur through various mechanisms, including radical pathways, where a radical species adds to a double bond or an existing radical site. Hydroxylation is essential in organic synthesis for creating alcohols, which are versatile intermediates in further chemical transformations.
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Multistep Synthesis

Multistep synthesis refers to the process of constructing complex organic molecules through a series of sequential reactions. Each step typically involves the transformation of starting materials into intermediates, which are then converted into the final product. This approach allows chemists to build intricate structures by strategically planning each reaction, considering factors such as yield, selectivity, and functional group compatibility. Mastery of multistep synthesis is vital for effective organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the product(s) of each of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers.

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the major product(s) of the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with the following reagents, disregarding stereoisomers:

3. HBr

4. HBr/peroxide

908
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Textbook Question

How many atoms share the unpaired electron in semiquinone?

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Textbook Question

What are the product(s) of each of the following reactions? Disregard stereoisomers.

d.

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Textbook Question

Design a multistep synthesis to show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material:

a.

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Textbook Question

For each reaction, show which stereoisomers are obtained

1. NBS/∆/peroxide

2. Br2/CH2Cl2

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