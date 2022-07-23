Product Distribution and Reactivity

The distribution of products in the chlorination of cyclohexane depends on the stability of the free radicals formed during the reaction. Secondary and tertiary radicals are more stable than primary radicals, leading to a higher likelihood of substitution at these positions. However, since the question specifies to disregard stereoisomers, the focus will be on the overall types of chlorinated products formed, such as mono- and poly-chlorinated derivatives.