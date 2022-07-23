Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption band:
A compound gives a mass spectrum with essentially only three peaks at m/z = 77 (40%), 112 (100%), and 114 (33%). Identify the compound.
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Key Concepts
Mass Spectrometry
Isotopic Patterns
Molecular Ion Peak
Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C-O absorption band:
Norlutin and Enovid are ketones that suppress ovulation, so they have been used clinically as contraceptives. For which of these compounds would you expect the infrared carbonyl absorption (C=O stretch) to be at a higher frequency? Explain.
What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?
Assuming that the force constant is approximately the same for C–C, C–N, and C–O bonds, predict the relative positions of their stretching vibrations in an IR spectrum.
A mass spectrum shows significant peaks at m/z = 87, 115, 140, and 143. Which of the following compounds is responsible for that mass spectrum?