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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 55
Chapter 14, Problem 55

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption band:

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of C=O absorption band in IR spectroscopy. The wavenumber of the C=O stretch depends on factors such as conjugation, inductive effects, and hydrogen bonding. Higher wavenumbers correspond to stronger bonds or less conjugation.
Step 2: Analyze the structures provided. The first compound is a ketone with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. The second compound is an aldehyde with one alkyl group and one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon. The third compound is formaldehyde, with two hydrogens attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Step 3: Consider the inductive effects. Alkyl groups donate electron density to the carbonyl group, weakening the C=O bond and lowering the wavenumber. Hydrogen atoms do not have this electron-donating effect, so formaldehyde will have the highest wavenumber.
Step 4: Rank the compounds based on conjugation and inductive effects. Formaldehyde (third compound) has the highest wavenumber due to the absence of electron-donating alkyl groups. The aldehyde (second compound) has a lower wavenumber than formaldehyde but higher than the ketone (first compound), which has two electron-donating alkyl groups.
Step 5: Final ranking from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber: Formaldehyde > Aldehyde > Ketone.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

C=O Stretching Frequency

The C=O bond exhibits a characteristic stretching frequency that can be measured in wavenumbers (cm⁻¹). This frequency is influenced by the nature of the surrounding atoms and groups, with stronger bonds and less steric hindrance typically resulting in higher wavenumbers. In general, carbonyl compounds with electron-withdrawing groups show higher wavenumber absorption due to increased bond strength.
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Common IR Frequencies

Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating influence of substituents on a molecule. Electron-withdrawing groups, such as halogens or carbonyls, increase the positive character of the carbonyl carbon, leading to a stronger C=O bond and thus a higher wavenumber in IR spectroscopy. Conversely, electron-donating groups can lower the wavenumber by weakening the C=O bond.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance occurs when bulky groups around a reactive site impede the approach of other molecules or groups. In the context of carbonyl compounds, increased steric hindrance can lower the frequency of the C=O stretching vibration due to the reduced ability of the bond to stretch freely. This effect is particularly relevant when comparing carbonyls with different substituents, as larger groups can lead to lower wavenumber absorptions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A compound gives a mass spectrum with essentially only three peaks at m/z = 77 (40%), 112 (100%), and 114 (33%). Identify the compound.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C-O absorption band:

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Textbook Question

What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?

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Textbook Question

The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.

a. Identify the compound.

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Textbook Question

The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.

b. Show the mechanism for formation of the peak at m/z = 84.

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Textbook Question

A mass spectrum shows significant peaks at m/z = 87, 115, 140, and 143. Which of the following compounds is responsible for that mass spectrum?

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