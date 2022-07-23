Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption band:
Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C-O absorption band:
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Key Concepts
Infrared Spectroscopy (IR)
Wavenumber and Bond Strength
Effects of Substituents on C-O Bonds
Which one of the following five compounds produced the IR spectrum shown below?
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A compound gives a mass spectrum with essentially only three peaks at m/z = 77 (40%), 112 (100%), and 114 (33%). Identify the compound.
What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?
The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
a. Identify the compound.
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The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.
b. Show the mechanism for formation of the peak at m/z = 84.
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