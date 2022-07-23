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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 53
Chapter 14, Problem 53

What hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered ring will have a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The molecular ion peak at m/z = 112 corresponds to the molecular weight of the hydrocarbon. This means the hydrocarbon has a molecular formula with a total molecular weight of 112 g/mol.
Step 2: Recall the general formula for hydrocarbons. For a six-membered ring, the structure is typically a cycloalkane or an aromatic compound. Cycloalkanes follow the formula CnH2n, while aromatic compounds like benzene derivatives follow the formula CnH(2n-6).
Step 3: Calculate the possible number of carbon atoms. Start by assuming the molecular formula is CnH2n for a cycloalkane. Use the molecular weight of carbon (12 g/mol) and hydrogen (1 g/mol) to determine the number of carbons and hydrogens that sum to 112 g/mol.
Step 4: Consider aromatic compounds. If the compound is aromatic, adjust the formula to CnH(2n-6) and repeat the calculation to find the number of carbons and hydrogens that satisfy the molecular weight of 112 g/mol.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Once the molecular formula is determined, ensure that the structure corresponds to a six-membered ring. For example, check if the compound could be cyclohexane, methylcyclopentane, or a benzene derivative with appropriate substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They can be classified into aliphatic (open-chain) and aromatic (ring) structures. Understanding the types of hydrocarbons is essential for identifying their molecular formulas and predicting their behavior in mass spectrometry.
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Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. It provides information about the molecular weight of compounds, allowing for the identification of molecular ions. The molecular ion peak at m/z = 112 indicates the presence of a specific molecular weight, which is crucial for determining the possible hydrocarbons.
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Cyclohexane Derivatives

Cyclohexane derivatives are hydrocarbons that contain a six-membered carbon ring. The molecular formula for cyclohexane is C6H12, and its derivatives can include various functional groups or substitutions. To find hydrocarbons with a molecular ion peak at m/z = 112, one must consider the structural variations of cyclohexane that maintain this molecular weight.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption band:

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Textbook Question

A compound gives a mass spectrum with essentially only three peaks at m/z = 77 (40%), 112 (100%), and 114 (33%). Identify the compound.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C-O absorption band:

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Textbook Question

Norlutin and Enovid are ketones that suppress ovulation, so they have been used clinically as contraceptives. For which of these compounds would you expect the infrared carbonyl absorption (C=O stretch) to be at a higher frequency? Explain.

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Textbook Question

The mass spectrum for a compound with molecular weight of 102 is shown below. Its IR spectrum has a broad, strong absorption at 3600 cm–1 and a medium absorption at 1360 cm–1.

a. Identify the compound.

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Textbook Question

A mass spectrum shows significant peaks at m/z = 87, 115, 140, and 143. Which of the following compounds is responsible for that mass spectrum?

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