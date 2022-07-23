Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:
b.
Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:
b.
How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
e. cyclohexene and cyclohexane
f. a primary amine and a tertiary amine
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
c.
d.
Which shows an O–H stretch at a larger wavenumber: ethanol dissolved in carbon disulfide or an undiluted sample of ethanol?
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
e.
f.
A nitrogen-containing compound shows no absorption band at ~3400 cm-1 and no absorption bands between ~1700 cm-1 and ~1600 cm-1 or between 2260 cm-1 and 2220 cm-1. What class of compound is it?