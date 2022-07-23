Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 29a,b
Chapter 14, Problem 29a,b

How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
a. a ketone and an aldehyde
b. a cyclic ketone and an open-chain ketone

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in each compound. A ketone contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, while an aldehyde contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to at least one hydrogen atom. Cyclic ketones have the carbonyl group within a ring structure, whereas open-chain ketones have the carbonyl group in a linear or branched chain.
Understand the characteristic IR absorption frequencies for the functional groups. The carbonyl group (C=O) typically absorbs strongly in the range of 1700–1750 cm⁻¹. Aldehydes also exhibit additional characteristic peaks due to the C-H bond stretching of the aldehyde group, which appear as two weak bands around 2700–2900 cm⁻¹.
To distinguish between a ketone and an aldehyde, look for the presence of the aldehyde C-H stretching peaks around 2700–2900 cm⁻¹ in the IR spectrum. These peaks will be absent in the spectrum of a ketone.
To distinguish between a cyclic ketone and an open-chain ketone, examine the exact position of the carbonyl (C=O) stretching peak. The ring strain in cyclic ketones can shift the C=O stretching frequency slightly higher (closer to 1750 cm⁻¹) compared to open-chain ketones, which typically absorb closer to 1715 cm⁻¹. Smaller rings (e.g., cyclopropanone) exhibit even higher frequencies due to increased ring strain.
Compare the IR spectra of the compounds in question, focusing on the regions mentioned above. Use the presence or absence of aldehyde C-H stretching peaks and the position of the carbonyl stretching peak to make the distinctions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

IR spectroscopy is an analytical technique used to identify functional groups in organic compounds by measuring the absorption of infrared light. Different bonds and functional groups absorb characteristic wavelengths of IR radiation, producing a spectrum that serves as a molecular 'fingerprint' for the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
16:04
General Features of IR Spect

Functional Group Identification

In organic chemistry, functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine their chemical reactivity and properties. For instance, aldehydes and ketones both contain carbonyl groups (C=O), but they can be distinguished by their unique IR absorption patterns, with aldehydes typically showing a C-H stretch around 2720-2820 cm⁻¹.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Structural Differences in Ketones and Aldehydes

The structural differences between ketones and aldehydes are crucial for their identification. Aldehydes have a carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. This positional difference affects their IR spectra, allowing for differentiation based on the presence of specific absorption peaks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
The difference between aldehydes and ketones.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:

b.

1497
views
Textbook Question

How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?

e. cyclohexene and cyclohexane

f. a primary amine and a tertiary amine

1602
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.

c.

d.

1182
views
Textbook Question

Which shows an O–H stretch at a larger wavenumber: ethanol dissolved in carbon disulfide or an undiluted sample of ethanol?

1308
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.

e.

f.

763
views
Textbook Question

A nitrogen-containing compound shows no absorption band at ~3400 cm-1 and no absorption bands between ~1700 cm-1 and ~1600 cm-1 or between 2260 cm-1 and 2220 cm-1. What class of compound is it?

1513
views