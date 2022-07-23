For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
c.
d.
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
c.
d.
Which shows an O–H stretch at a larger wavenumber: ethanol dissolved in carbon disulfide or an undiluted sample of ethanol?
How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
a. a ketone and an aldehyde
b. a cyclic ketone and an open-chain ketone
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
e.
f.
A nitrogen-containing compound shows no absorption band at ~3400 cm-1 and no absorption bands between ~1700 cm-1 and ~1600 cm-1 or between 2260 cm-1 and 2220 cm-1. What class of compound is it?
Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?
1-butyne, 2-butyne, H2, H2O, Cl2, ethene