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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 29e,f
Chapter 14, Problem 29e,f

How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
e. cyclohexene and cyclohexane
f. a primary amine and a tertiary amine

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1
Step 1: Understand the functional groups present in each compound. Cyclohexene contains a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C), while cyclohexane is a saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds. A primary amine contains an -NH2 group, while a tertiary amine has no N-H bonds, as the nitrogen is bonded to three carbon atoms.
Step 2: Identify the characteristic IR absorption regions for the functional groups. For cyclohexene, the C=C bond typically absorbs in the range of 1600-1680 cm⁻¹. Cyclohexane, lacking a C=C bond, will not show this absorption. For primary amines, the N-H stretching vibrations appear as two peaks in the range of 3300-3500 cm⁻¹ due to symmetric and asymmetric stretching. Tertiary amines, lacking N-H bonds, will not show these peaks.
Step 3: Analyze the IR spectrum of cyclohexene and cyclohexane. Look for the presence of a peak in the 1600-1680 cm⁻¹ range for cyclohexene, which indicates the C=C bond. Cyclohexane will not have this peak, but both compounds will show C-H stretching vibrations in the range of 2800-3000 cm⁻¹.
Step 4: Analyze the IR spectrum of the primary amine and tertiary amine. For the primary amine, confirm the presence of two distinct N-H stretching peaks in the 3300-3500 cm⁻¹ range. For the tertiary amine, confirm the absence of these N-H stretching peaks, as it lacks N-H bonds.
Step 5: Use the absence or presence of these characteristic peaks to distinguish between the compounds. Cyclohexene and cyclohexane can be differentiated by the C=C absorption, while primary and tertiary amines can be distinguished by the N-H stretching peaks.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

IR spectroscopy is an analytical technique used to identify functional groups in organic compounds by measuring the absorption of infrared light. Different bonds and functional groups absorb characteristic wavelengths of IR radiation, resulting in a spectrum that can be analyzed to determine the molecular structure of a compound.
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Functional Group Identification

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of IR spectroscopy, the presence of certain functional groups, such as alkenes or amines, can be identified by their unique absorption peaks in the IR spectrum, allowing for differentiation between compounds.
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Comparison of Spectra

To distinguish between compounds using IR spectroscopy, one must compare the IR spectra of the substances in question. For example, cyclohexene will show a distinct C=C stretching vibration absent in cyclohexane, while primary and tertiary amines can be differentiated by the presence of N-H stretching vibrations, which appear differently based on the number of hydrogen atoms attached to the nitrogen.
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Related Practice
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For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.

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How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?

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For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.

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A nitrogen-containing compound shows no absorption band at ~3400 cm-1 and no absorption bands between ~1700 cm-1 and ~1600 cm-1 or between 2260 cm-1 and 2220 cm-1. What class of compound is it?

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Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?

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