How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
e. cyclohexene and cyclohexane
f. a primary amine and a tertiary amine
How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
e. cyclohexene and cyclohexane
f. a primary amine and a tertiary amine
Identify the compound that gives the mass spectrum and infrared spectrum shown here.
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How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
a. a ketone and an aldehyde
b. a cyclic ketone and an open-chain ketone
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
e.
f.
A nitrogen-containing compound shows no absorption band at ~3400 cm-1 and no absorption bands between ~1700 cm-1 and ~1600 cm-1 or between 2260 cm-1 and 2220 cm-1. What class of compound is it?
Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?
1-butyne, 2-butyne, H2, H2O, Cl2, ethene