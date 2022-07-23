Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:
b.
Rank the following compounds from highest wavenumber to lowest wavenumber for their C=O absorption bands:
b.
How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
e. cyclohexene and cyclohexane
f. a primary amine and a tertiary amine
Which occurs at a larger wavenumber:
a. the C–O stretch of phenol or the C–O stretch of cyclohexanol?
b. the C=O stretch of a ketone or the C=O stretch of an amide?
c. the C–N stretch of cyclohexylamine or the C–N stretch of aniline?
How can IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between the following compounds?
a. a ketone and an aldehyde
b. a cyclic ketone and an open-chain ketone
A nitrogen-containing compound shows no absorption band at ~3400 cm-1 and no absorption bands between ~1700 cm-1 and ~1600 cm-1 or between 2260 cm-1 and 2220 cm-1. What class of compound is it?
Why is the C–O absorption band of 1-hexanol at a smaller wavenumber (1060 cm–1) than the C–O absorption band of pentanoic acid (1220 cm–1)?