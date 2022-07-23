Textbook Question
The IR and mass spectra for three different compounds are shown below. Identify each compound.
c. <IMAGE>
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The IR and mass spectra for three different compounds are shown below. Identify each compound.
c. <IMAGE>
Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.
a. <IMAGE>
How can you use UV spectroscopy to distinguish between the compounds in each of the following pairs?
a.
Each of the IR spectra shown below is the spectrum of one of the following compounds. Identify the compound that produced each spectrum.
b. <IMAGE>
How can you use UV spectroscopy to distinguish between the compounds in each of the following pairs?
c.