Conjugation and Electron Delocalization

Conjugation refers to the overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent double bonds or lone pairs, allowing for electron delocalization. This delocalization lowers the energy gap between the ground and excited states, resulting in absorption of longer wavelengths (lower energy) of UV light. Compounds with different degrees of conjugation will absorb UV light at different wavelengths, making it a key factor in distinguishing between them.