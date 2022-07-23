Which pairs are diastereotopic hydrogens?

Textbook Question
Explain why the chemical shift of the OH proton of a carboxylic acid is at a higher frequency than the chemical shift of an OH proton of an alcohol.
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Explain why the chemical shift of the OH proton of a carboxylic acid is at a higher frequency than the chemical shift of an OH proton of an alcohol.
Draw a splitting diagram for Hb, where
a. Jba = 12 Hz and Jbc = 6 Hz.
For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?
How would the 1H NMR spectra for the four compounds with molecular formula C3H6Br2 differ?
For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?
1.
Propose a mechanism for proton exchange of an alcohol in aqueous base.