Textbook Question
Answer the following questions for each compound:
a. How many signals are in its 13C NMR spectrum?
b. Which signal is at the lowest frequency?
9. CH2=CHBr
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Answer the following questions for each compound:
a. How many signals are in its 13C NMR spectrum?
b. Which signal is at the lowest frequency?
9. CH2=CHBr
Which pairs are diastereotopic hydrogens?
For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?
How would the 1H NMR spectra for the four compounds with molecular formula C3H6Br2 differ?
Propose a mechanism for proton exchange of an alcohol in aqueous base.
Answer the following questions for each compound:
a. How many signals are in its 13C NMR spectrum?
b. Which signal is at the lowest frequency?
8.