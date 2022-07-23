Electronegativity and Inductive Effect

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself, influencing the distribution of electron density in a molecule. In carboxylic acids, the electronegative oxygen atoms in the carbonyl group exert an inductive effect, pulling electron density away from the hydroxyl proton. This results in a deshielding effect, causing the OH proton in carboxylic acids to resonate at a higher frequency than that in alcohols, where such strong electron-withdrawing effects are absent.