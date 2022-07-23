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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 33a(c)
Chapter 15, Problem 33a(c)

For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?

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Step 1: Understand the concept of enantiotopic hydrogens. Enantiotopic hydrogens are pairs of hydrogens in a molecule that, when replaced by a different group, result in two enantiomers. This occurs when the hydrogens are in a symmetric environment and the molecule lacks a plane of symmetry.
Step 2: Analyze the structure provided. The molecule is a cyclopentane ring with two hydrogens (Ha and Hb) attached to the same carbon atom. The carbon atom is part of the ring, and the hydrogens are bonded to a sp3-hybridized carbon.
Step 3: Determine the symmetry of the molecule. Check if the replacement of Ha or Hb with a different group (e.g., a chlorine atom) would result in two non-superimposable mirror images (enantiomers). This requires evaluating the stereochemical outcome of such replacements.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemical environment of Ha and Hb. Since the cyclopentane ring is not planar and the carbon atom bonded to Ha and Hb is asymmetric, replacing one hydrogen (Ha or Hb) creates a chiral center, leading to enantiomers.
Step 5: Conclude that Ha and Hb are enantiotopic hydrogens because their replacement by a different group results in two enantiomers, confirming their enantiotopic relationship.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enantiotopic Hydrogens

Enantiotopic hydrogens are pairs of hydrogen atoms that, when replaced by a different atom or group, lead to the formation of enantiomers—molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. This concept is crucial in stereochemistry, as it helps in identifying chiral centers and understanding the optical activity of compounds.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and the impact of this arrangement on their chemical properties and reactions. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for analyzing how different configurations of a molecule can lead to distinct chemical behavior, particularly in chiral compounds.
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Chirality

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral molecule typically has at least one chiral center, often a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Recognizing chirality is vital for determining the behavior of molecules in biological systems and their interactions with other chiral entities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why the chemical shift of the OH proton of a carboxylic acid is at a higher frequency than the chemical shift of an OH proton of an alcohol.

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Textbook Question

Draw a splitting diagram for Hb, where

a. Jba = 12 Hz and Jbc = 6 Hz.

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Textbook Question

Which pairs are diastereotopic hydrogens?

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Textbook Question

Why is there no coupling between the a and c protons or between the b and c protons in the cis and trans alkenes shown in Figure 14.20?

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Textbook Question

How would the 1H NMR spectra for the four compounds with molecular formula C3H6Br2 differ?

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Textbook Question

For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?

1.

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