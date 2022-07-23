Textbook Question
Explain why the chemical shift of the OH proton of a carboxylic acid is at a higher frequency than the chemical shift of an OH proton of an alcohol.
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Explain why the chemical shift of the OH proton of a carboxylic acid is at a higher frequency than the chemical shift of an OH proton of an alcohol.
Draw a splitting diagram for Hb, where
a. Jba = 12 Hz and Jbc = 6 Hz.
Which pairs are diastereotopic hydrogens?
Why is there no coupling between the a and c protons or between the b and c protons in the cis and trans alkenes shown in Figure 14.20?
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How would the 1H NMR spectra for the four compounds with molecular formula C3H6Br2 differ?
For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?
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