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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 74d
Chapter 15, Problem 74d

The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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1
Analyze the molecular formula (C6H12O2) to determine the degree of unsaturation using the formula: \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = \frac{2C + 2 - H + N - X}{2} \), where C is the number of carbons, H is the number of hydrogens, N is the number of nitrogens, and X is the number of halogens. For this formula, \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = \frac{2(6) + 2 - 12}{2} = 1 \), indicating one double bond or a ring.
Examine the 1H NMR spectra for key features such as chemical shift values, splitting patterns, and integration. For example, peaks in the range of 9-10 ppm suggest an aldehyde group, while peaks around 3-4 ppm indicate protons near electronegative atoms like oxygen.
Use the integration values to determine the relative number of protons contributing to each signal. This will help identify the symmetry and structure of the molecule. For instance, a singlet integrating to three protons near 3.5 ppm could indicate a methoxy group (\( -OCH_3 \)).
Consider the splitting patterns (singlet, doublet, triplet, etc.) to deduce the number of neighboring protons. For example, a triplet and a quartet with a 3:2 integration ratio could indicate an ethyl group (\( -CH_2CH_3 \)).
Combine all the information (degree of unsaturation, chemical shifts, integration, and splitting patterns) to propose possible structures for the compounds. Ensure that each structure matches the molecular formula (C6H12O2) and the NMR data provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It relies on the magnetic properties of certain nuclei, such as hydrogen-1 (1H), to provide information about the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments within a molecule. The resulting spectra display peaks that correspond to these environments, allowing chemists to infer structural details.
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Chemical Shifts

Chemical shifts in NMR spectra indicate the electronic environment surrounding hydrogen atoms in a molecule. Measured in parts per million (ppm), these shifts help identify functional groups and the types of hydrogen present. For example, protons attached to electronegative atoms like oxygen will appear downfield (at higher ppm values) compared to those in aliphatic environments.
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Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in NMR refers to the area under the peaks, which correlates to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. Multiplicity, determined by the splitting of peaks, provides insight into the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms (n+1 rule). Together, these features help deduce the connectivity and arrangement of atoms within the compound, crucial for identifying the specific isomers of C6H12O2.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.

c. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

When compound A (C5H12O) is treated with HBr, it forms compound B (C5H11Br). The 1H NMR spectrum of compound A has a 1H singlet, a 3H doublet, a 6H doublet, and two 1H multiplets. The 1H NMR spectrum of compound B has a 6H singlet, a 3H triplet, and a 2H quartet. Identify compounds A and B.

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Textbook Question

Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:

b.C6H14O

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Identify the compound with molecular formula C6H10O that gives the following DEPT 13C NMR spectrum:

<IMAGE>

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Calculate the amount of energy (in calories) required to flip an 1H nucleus in an NMR spectrometer that operates at 300 MHz.

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Textbook Question

Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its 1H NMR spectrum:

b. C6H12O

<IMAGE>

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