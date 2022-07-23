The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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The following 1H NMR spectra are for four compounds, each with molecular formula of C6H12O2. Identify the compounds.
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When compound A (C5H12O) is treated with HBr, it forms compound B (C5H11Br). The 1H NMR spectrum of compound A has a 1H singlet, a 3H doublet, a 6H doublet, and two 1H multiplets. The 1H NMR spectrum of compound B has a 6H singlet, a 3H triplet, and a 2H quartet. Identify compounds A and B.
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its IR and 1H NMR spectra:
b.C6H14O
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Identify the compound with molecular formula C6H10O that gives the following DEPT 13C NMR spectrum:
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Calculate the amount of energy (in calories) required to flip an 1H nucleus in an NMR spectrometer that operates at 300 MHz.
Identify each of the following compounds from its molecular formula and its 1H NMR spectrum:
b. C6H12O
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