What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
c. benzylamine
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
c. benzylamine
Propose a mechanism for the formation of succinic anhydride from succinic acid in the presence of acetic anhydride at neutral pH.
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
d. cyclohexylamine
How does acetic anhydride make it easier to form the anhydride?
We saw that acid anhydrides react with alcohols, water, and amines. In which of these reactions can the tetrahedral intermediate eliminate the carboxylate ion even if it does not lose a proton before the elimination step? Explain.
Which alkyl halides form the carboxylic acids listed here after reaction with sodium cyanide followed by heating the product in an acidic aqueous solution?
a. butyric acid
b. isovaleric acid