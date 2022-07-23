Textbook Question
How could you synthesize the following compounds starting with a carboxylic acid?
b.
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How could you synthesize the following compounds starting with a carboxylic acid?
b.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. N,N-dimethylhexanamide
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetic anhydride with water.
How does acetic anhydride make it easier to form the anhydride?
We saw that acid anhydrides react with alcohols, water, and amines. In which of these reactions can the tetrahedral intermediate eliminate the carboxylate ion even if it does not lose a proton before the elimination step? Explain.
Which alkyl halides form the carboxylic acids listed here after reaction with sodium cyanide followed by heating the product in an acidic aqueous solution?
a. butyric acid
b. isovaleric acid