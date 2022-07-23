Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In the case of succinic acid and acetic anhydride, the hydroxyl group of succinic acid can be replaced by an acetic group, facilitating the formation of succinic anhydride. This concept is crucial for understanding how the reaction proceeds.