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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 38c
Chapter 16, Problem 38c

What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
c. benzylamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Gabriel synthesis: It is a method used to prepare primary amines by reacting a phthalimide derivative with an alkyl halide, followed by hydrolysis or hydrazinolysis to release the amine.
Identify the target amine: The target amine in this case is benzylamine, which has the structure C₆H₅CH₂NH₂. This means the alkyl group attached to the bromide should be a benzyl group (C₆H₅CH₂).
Determine the required alkyl bromide: In the Gabriel synthesis, the alkyl bromide provides the alkyl group that will eventually become part of the amine. Therefore, the alkyl bromide should be benzyl bromide (C₆H₅CH₂Br).
Write the reaction: The phthalimide anion (generated by treating phthalimide with a strong base) reacts with benzyl bromide (C₆H₅CH₂Br) in an SN2 reaction to form N-benzylphthalimide.
Complete the synthesis: Hydrolyze or treat N-benzylphthalimide with hydrazine to release benzylamine (C₆H₅CH₂NH₂) as the final product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gabriel Synthesis

Gabriel synthesis is a method for preparing primary amines from alkyl halides using phthalimide as a nucleophile. The reaction involves the nucleophilic substitution of the alkyl halide with the phthalimide, followed by hydrolysis to yield the amine. This method is particularly useful because it avoids the formation of secondary or tertiary amines, ensuring the production of a primary amine.
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Alkyl Bromides

Alkyl bromides are organic compounds containing a bromine atom attached to an alkyl group. They are commonly used as electrophiles in nucleophilic substitution reactions, such as those in Gabriel synthesis. The choice of alkyl bromide is crucial, as it determines the structure of the resulting amine, and in this case, a benzyl bromide would be appropriate for synthesizing benzylamine.
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Benzylamine Structure

Benzylamine is an aromatic amine with the structure C6H5CH2NH2, consisting of a benzene ring attached to a methylene group (–CH2–) and an amino group (–NH2). Understanding its structure is essential for selecting the correct alkyl bromide in Gabriel synthesis. Specifically, benzyl bromide (C6H5CH2Br) would be the alkyl bromide used to produce benzylamine through this synthetic route.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetic anhydride with water.

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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?

b. isohexylamine

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Textbook Question

Rank the following amides from greatest reactivity to least reactivity toward acid-catalyzed hydrolysis:

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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?

d. cyclohexylamine

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Textbook Question

Which alkyl halides form the carboxylic acids listed here after reaction with sodium cyanide followed by heating the product in an acidic aqueous solution?

a. butyric acid

b. isovaleric acid

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Textbook Question

What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?

a. pentylamine

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