Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetic anhydride with water.
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Propose a mechanism for the reaction of acetic anhydride with water.
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
b. isohexylamine
Rank the following amides from greatest reactivity to least reactivity toward acid-catalyzed hydrolysis:
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
d. cyclohexylamine
Which alkyl halides form the carboxylic acids listed here after reaction with sodium cyanide followed by heating the product in an acidic aqueous solution?
a. butyric acid
b. isovaleric acid
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
a. pentylamine