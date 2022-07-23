What reagent should be used to carry out the following reaction?
b. What is the product of the reaction of acetamide with HO−? The pKa of NH3 is 36; the pKa of H2O is 15.7.
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Key Concepts
Acetamide Structure and Reactivity
Acid-Base Chemistry and pKa Values
Nucleophilic Attack and Deprotonation
What is the product of an acyl substitution reaction—a new carboxylic acid derivative, a mixture of two carboxylic acid derivatives, or no reaction—if the new group in the tetrahedral intermediate is the following? b. a weaker base than the substituent that is attached to the acyl group
What is the product of an acyl substitution reaction—a new carboxylic acid derivative, a mixture of two carboxylic acid derivatives, or no reaction—if the new group in the tetrahedral intermediate is the following? a. a stronger base than the substituent that is attached to the acyl group
Using the pKa values listed in [TABLE 15.1], predict the products of the following reactions:
c.
There are three carbon–oxygen bonds in methyl acetate.
a. What are their relative bond lengths?
b. What are the relative infrared (IR) stretching frequencies of these bonds?
Which is a correct statement?
A. The delocalization energy of an ester is about 18 kcal/mol, and the delocalization energy of an amide is about 10 kcal/mol.
B. The delocalization energy of an ester is about 10 kcal/mol, and the delocalization energy of an amide is about 18 kcal/mol.