Acid-Base Chemistry and pKa Values

The pKa value indicates the strength of an acid in solution; lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids. In this context, the pKa of NH3 (36) suggests it is a very weak acid, while H2O (pKa 15.7) is a much stronger acid. This information is essential for determining the direction of the reaction between acetamide and hydroxide ions, as it helps predict which species will donate or accept protons.