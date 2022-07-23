Nucleophilicity and Leaving Group Ability

The outcome of an acyl substitution reaction is significantly affected by the relative strengths of the nucleophile and the leaving group. If the new nucleophile is a stronger base than the existing substituent, it can effectively displace the leaving group, leading to the formation of a new carboxylic acid derivative. Conversely, if the nucleophile is weaker, the reaction may not proceed, resulting in no reaction or the retention of the original acyl compound.