What reagent should be used to carry out the following reaction?

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of an acyl compound, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. This reaction is common in carboxylic acid derivatives, such as esters and amides, and is characterized by the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. The reaction typically proceeds with the loss of a leaving group, such as water or an alcohol, resulting in the formation of a new carbonyl compound.