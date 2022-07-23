Textbook Question
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. N,N-dimethylhexanamide
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Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. N,N-dimethylhexanamide
Propose a mechanism for the formation of succinic anhydride from succinic acid in the presence of acetic anhydride at neutral pH.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. cyclohexanecarbonyl chloride
k. benzoyl chloride
Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. 3,3-dimethylhexanamide
How does acetic anhydride make it easier to form the anhydride?
We saw that acid anhydrides react with alcohols, water, and amines. In which of these reactions can the tetrahedral intermediate eliminate the carboxylate ion even if it does not lose a proton before the elimination step? Explain.