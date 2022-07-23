Step 2: Analyze the substituents on the amides. In structure A, the substituent is a cyclohexyl group, which is non-aromatic and does not have significant electron-withdrawing or donating effects. In structure B, the substituent is a nitro group (-NO₂) attached to a benzene ring, which is strongly electron-withdrawing and increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl group. In structure C, the substituent is a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to a benzene ring, which is weakly electron-donating and decreases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl group.