Textbook Question
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of an amide with an alcohol to form an ester.
1468
views
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of an amide with an alcohol to form an ester.
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
b. isohexylamine
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
c. benzylamine
Which of the following reactions lead to the formation of an amide?
What acyl chloride and amine are required to synthesize the following amides?
a. N-ethylbutanamide
b. N,N-dimethylbenzamide
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
a. pentylamine