Gabriel Synthesis

Gabriel synthesis is a method used to prepare primary amines from alkyl halides. It involves the use of phthalimide, which is first converted to an N-alkyl phthalimide through nucleophilic substitution with an alkyl halide. The resulting N-alkyl phthalimide is then hydrolyzed to yield the primary amine, making this method particularly useful for avoiding the formation of secondary or tertiary amines.