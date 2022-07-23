Textbook Question
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of an amide with an alcohol to form an ester.
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Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of an amide with an alcohol to form an ester.
Rank the following amides from greatest reactivity to least reactivity toward acid-catalyzed hydrolysis:
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
c. benzylamine
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
d. cyclohexylamine
Which alkyl halides form the carboxylic acids listed here after reaction with sodium cyanide followed by heating the product in an acidic aqueous solution?
a. butyric acid
b. isovaleric acid
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
a. pentylamine