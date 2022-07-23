Amide and Ester Functional Groups

Amides are organic compounds characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a nitrogen atom (N), while esters are formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group (R-O). Understanding the structure and reactivity of these functional groups is crucial for predicting the outcome of their reactions, including the transformation of an amide into an ester.