Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction. (Hint: Number the carbons to help you see where they end up in the product.)
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Propose a mechanism for the following reaction. (Hint: Number the carbons to help you see where they end up in the product.)
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
b. isohexylamine
Rank the following amides from greatest reactivity to least reactivity toward acid-catalyzed hydrolysis:
Which of the following reactions lead to the formation of an amide?
What acyl chloride and amine are required to synthesize the following amides?
a. N-ethylbutanamide
b. N,N-dimethylbenzamide
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
a. pentylamine