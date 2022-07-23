What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
c. N-ethylpropanamide
d. propanoic acid
What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
c. N-ethylpropanamide
d. propanoic acid
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
b. methyl carbamate + methylamine
A compound with molecular formula C5H10O2 gives the following IR spectrum. When it undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, the compound with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below is formed. Identify the compounds.
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What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
a. isopropyl propanoate
b. sodium propanoate
Using an alcohol for one method and an alkyl halide for the other, show two ways to make each of the following esters:
d. methyl phenylethanoate (odor of honey)
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
c. urea + water
d. β-ethylglutaric acid + acetyl chloride + Δ