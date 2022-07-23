What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
a. malonic acid + 2 acetyl chloride
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
a. malonic acid + 2 acetyl chloride
What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
c. N-ethylpropanamide
d. propanoic acid
A compound with molecular formula C5H10O2 gives the following IR spectrum. When it undergoes acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, the compound with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below is formed. Identify the compounds.
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What reagents would you use to convert methyl propanoate to the following compounds?
a. isopropyl propanoate
b. sodium propanoate
Aspartame, the sweetener used in the commercial products NutraSweet and Equal, is 200 times sweeter than sucrose. What products will be obtained if aspartame is hydrolyzed completely in an aqueous solution of HCl?
What products would you expect to obtain from the following reactions?
c. urea + water
d. β-ethylglutaric acid + acetyl chloride + Δ