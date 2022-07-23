Textbook Question
Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide
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Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the reaction of benzoyl chloride with excess methylamine to form N-methylbenzamide
Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? a. ethyl acetate
Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the aminolysis of phenyl formate, using methylamine.
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? b. phenyl acetate or benzyl acetate?