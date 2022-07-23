Textbook Question
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
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Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. the uncatalyzed hydrolysis of methyl propionate.
Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the reaction of benzoyl chloride with excess methylamine to form N-methylbenzamide
Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? a. ethyl acetate
Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b. the aminolysis of phenyl formate, using methylamine.
Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. the reaction of acetyl chloride with water to form acetic acid