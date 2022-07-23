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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 15b
Chapter 16, Problem 15b

Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide

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Identify the functional group in methyl acetate. Methyl acetate is an ester with the general structure \( RCOOR' \), where \( R \) is a methyl group and \( R' \) is also a methyl group.
Determine the target compound's functional group. Acetamide contains an amide functional group \( RCONH_2 \), where \( R \) is a methyl group.
Recognize the type of reaction needed to convert an ester to an amide. This transformation typically involves aminolysis, where the ester reacts with an amine or ammonia to replace the \( -OR' \) group with \( -NH_2 \).
Select the appropriate neutral nucleophile. In this case, ammonia (\( NH_3 \)) is a neutral nucleophile that can react with methyl acetate to form acetamide.
Outline the reaction mechanism. The nucleophilic attack by \( NH_3 \) on the carbonyl carbon of methyl acetate leads to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate then eliminates methanol (\( CH_3OH \)) to yield acetamide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. They are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons. In organic synthesis, nucleophiles attack electrophilic centers, facilitating the formation of new bonds. Understanding the nature of nucleophiles is crucial for predicting reaction pathways and outcomes.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 and SN2. The choice of nucleophile and the structure of the substrate influence the reaction pathway. Recognizing these mechanisms is essential for determining how to synthesize specific compounds from given starting materials.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Amide Formation

Amide formation is a specific type of reaction where a carboxylic acid or its derivative reacts with an amine or ammonia to produce an amide. In the context of synthesizing acetamide from methyl acetate, a neutral nucleophile such as ammonia or an amine can be used. Understanding the reactivity of carboxylic acid derivatives is key to successfully carrying out this transformation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?

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Textbook Question

Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

a. the uncatalyzed hydrolysis of methyl propionate.

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Textbook Question

Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:

b. the reaction of benzoyl chloride with excess methylamine to form N-methylbenzamide

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Textbook Question

Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? a. ethyl acetate

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Textbook Question

Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

b. the aminolysis of phenyl formate, using methylamine.

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Textbook Question

Write the mechanism for each of the following reactions:

a. the reaction of acetyl chloride with water to form acetic acid

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