b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by H+.
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of tert-butyl acetate with methanol.
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Key Concepts
Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism
Ester Hydrolysis
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed transesterification of ethyl acetate with methanol.
D. N. Kursanov, a Russian chemist, proved that the bond that is broken in the hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis of an ester is the acyl C—O bond, rather than the alkyl C—O bond, by studying the hydrolysis of the following ester under basic conditions:
a. What products contained the 18O label?
b. What product would have contained the 18O label if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?
Show the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed formation of 23c starting with the product obtained from its hydrolysis.
b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by HO−, or RO−.
What products are obtained from the following reactions? b. phenyl acetate + excess ethanol + HCl