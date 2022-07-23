Ester Hydrolysis

Ester hydrolysis is the process by which an ester reacts with water (or an alcohol) to form an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. In acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, the ester is protonated, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack by water or alcohol. This reaction is important in organic synthesis and biochemistry, as it illustrates the reversible nature of ester formation and breakdown, which is key in many biological processes.