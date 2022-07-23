Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed transesterification of ethyl acetate with methanol.
b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by H+.
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Key Concepts
Aminolysis
Role of H+ in Reactions
Equilibrium Considerations
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of tert-butyl acetate with methanol.
Show how each of the following esters could be prepared using a carboxylic acid as one of the starting materials:
a. methyl butyrate (odor of apples)
D. N. Kursanov, a Russian chemist, proved that the bond that is broken in the hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis of an ester is the acyl C—O bond, rather than the alkyl C—O bond, by studying the hydrolysis of the following ester under basic conditions:
a. What products contained the 18O label?
b. What product would have contained the 18O label if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?
b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by HO−, or RO−.
What products are obtained from the following reactions? b. phenyl acetate + excess ethanol + HCl