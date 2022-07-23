Textbook Question
b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by H+.
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b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by H+.
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of tert-butyl acetate with methanol.
What products are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters?
a.
b.
Show the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed formation of 23c starting with the product obtained from its hydrolysis.
b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by HO−, or RO−.
What products are obtained from the following reactions? b. phenyl acetate + excess ethanol + HCl