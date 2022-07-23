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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 26
Chapter 16, Problem 26

Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed transesterification of ethyl acetate with methanol.

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Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen: The reaction begins with the protonation of the carbonyl oxygen of ethyl acetate by the acid catalyst (e.g., H⁺). This increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. The structure of the protonated intermediate can be represented as: CH3COOCH2CH3 with a positively charged oxygen on the carbonyl group.
Nucleophilic attack by methanol: Methanol acts as a nucleophile and attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of the protonated ethyl acetate. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate where the carbonyl carbon is now bonded to both the original ethoxy group and the methoxy group from methanol.
Proton transfer: A proton transfer occurs within the tetrahedral intermediate to stabilize the structure. The hydroxyl group formed from the nucleophilic attack is protonated, while the leaving ethoxy group is prepared for departure.
Elimination of ethanol: The ethoxy group (C₂H₅O⁻) is eliminated as ethanol (C₂H₅OH) by deprotonation, leading to the formation of a protonated methyl acetate intermediate.
Deprotonation of the product: The final step involves the deprotonation of the protonated methyl acetate to regenerate the acid catalyst (H⁺) and yield the neutral product, methyl acetate (CH₃COOCH₃).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transesterification

Transesterification is a chemical reaction where an ester reacts with an alcohol to form a different ester and an alcohol. In this process, the alkoxy group of the ester is replaced by the alkoxy group of the alcohol. This reaction is commonly catalyzed by an acid or a base, which helps to facilitate the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol on the carbonyl carbon of the ester.
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Acid Catalysis

Acid catalysis involves the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In the context of transesterification, the acid protonates the carbonyl oxygen of the ester, making it more electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack by the alcohol. This step is crucial as it enhances the reactivity of the ester, allowing for a more efficient reaction with the alcohol.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the pathway through which reactants are converted into products. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and forming, and the intermediates involved. Understanding the mechanism of acid-catalyzed transesterification is essential for predicting the behavior of the reaction and the stability of intermediates formed during the process.
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Related Practice
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b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by H+.

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Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of tert-butyl acetate with methanol.

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What products are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters?

a.

b.

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Show the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed formation of 23c starting with the product obtained from its hydrolysis.

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b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by HO, or RO.

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What products are obtained from the following reactions? b. phenyl acetate + excess ethanol + HCl

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