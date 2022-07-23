Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?
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Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?
Which of the following secondary alcohols can be prepared by the reaction of methyl formate with excess Grignard reagent?
What products are formed when the following compounds react with CH3MgBr, followed by the addition of dilute acid? Disregard stereoisomers.
a. b. c.
Name the following:
c.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanol.
a. b. c.
Name the following:
b.