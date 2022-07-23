Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis is a reaction where an organic compound reacts with water in the presence of an acid, leading to the formation of alcohols or other functional groups. In the context of the reaction with 2-pentanone, the addition of dilute acid after the Grignard reaction helps to protonate the alkoxide intermediate, resulting in the final alcohol product, which can exhibit stereoisomerism.