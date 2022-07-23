Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?
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Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?
How many stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of 2-pentanone with ethylmagnesium bromide followed by the addition of dilute acid?
Which of the following secondary alcohols can be prepared by the reaction of methyl formate with excess Grignard reagent?
Name the following:
c.
Name the following:
b.
Name the following:
a.