Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
2. 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol
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Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
2. 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol
How many stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of 2-pentanone with ethylmagnesium bromide followed by the addition of dilute acid?
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
1. 1-pentyn-3-ol
Which of the following secondary alcohols can be prepared by the reaction of methyl formate with excess Grignard reagent?
What products are formed when the following compounds react with CH3MgBr, followed by the addition of dilute acid? Disregard stereoisomers.
a. b. c.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanol.
a. b. c.