Textbook Question
How many stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of 2-pentanone with ethylmagnesium bromide followed by the addition of dilute acid?
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How many stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of 2-pentanone with ethylmagnesium bromide followed by the addition of dilute acid?
Which of the following secondary alcohols can be prepared by the reaction of methyl formate with excess Grignard reagent?
What products are formed when the following compounds react with CH3MgBr, followed by the addition of dilute acid? Disregard stereoisomers.
a. b. c.
Why are numbers not used to designate the position of the functional group in propanone and butanedione?
Name the following:
b.
Name the following:
a.