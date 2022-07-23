Shown below is the 1H NMR spectrum of the alkyl bromide used to make the phosphonium ylide that reacts with a ketone in a Wittig reaction to form a compound with molecular formula C11H14. What product is obtained from the Wittig reaction?
<IMAGE>
Shown below is the 1H NMR spectrum of the alkyl bromide used to make the phosphonium ylide that reacts with a ketone in a Wittig reaction to form a compound with molecular formula C11H14. What product is obtained from the Wittig reaction?
<IMAGE>
In an aqueous solution, D-glucose exists in equilibrium with two six-membered ring compounds. Draw the structures of these compounds.
What carbonyl compound and what phosphonium ylide are needed to synthesize the following compounds?
b.
When a cyclic ketone reacts with diazomethane, the next larger cyclic ketone is formed. This is called a ring-expansion reaction. Draw a mechanism for the following ring-expansion reaction.
Identify compounds A and B:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.