Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
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Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
In the presence of an acid catalyst, acetaldehyde forms a trimer known as paraldehyde. Because it induces sleep when it is administered to animals in large doses, paraldehyde is used as a sedative or hypnotic. Propose a mechanism for the formation of paraldehyde.
In an aqueous solution, D-glucose exists in equilibrium with two six-membered ring compounds. Draw the structures of these compounds.
What carbonyl compound and what phosphonium ylide are needed to synthesize the following compounds?
b.
Identify compounds A and B:
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.