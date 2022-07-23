Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
In the presence of an acid catalyst, acetaldehyde forms a trimer known as paraldehyde. Because it induces sleep when it is administered to animals in large doses, paraldehyde is used as a sedative or hypnotic. Propose a mechanism for the formation of paraldehyde.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
d.
Shown below is the 1H NMR spectrum of the alkyl bromide used to make the phosphonium ylide that reacts with a ketone in a Wittig reaction to form a compound with molecular formula C11H14. What product is obtained from the Wittig reaction?
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What carbonyl compound and what phosphonium ylide are needed to synthesize the following compounds?
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.