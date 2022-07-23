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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 13a(2)
Chapter 17, Problem 13a(2)

Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
2. 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start with ethyne (C₂H₂) as the base molecule. Ethyne is a simple alkyne with a triple bond between two carbon atoms. The goal is to build the desired compound step by step by adding functional groups and extending the carbon chain.
Step 2: Perform a nucleophilic addition reaction to extend the carbon chain. React ethyne with an alkyl halide (e.g., ethyl bromide, CH₃CH₂Br) in the presence of a strong base like sodium amide (NaNH₂). This will result in the formation of 1-butyne (CH≡C-CH₂CH₃).
Step 3: Introduce the phenyl group to the molecule. Use a Friedel-Crafts alkylation reaction or a Grignard reaction to attach a phenyl group (C₆H₅) to the terminal carbon of 1-butyne. This will yield 1-phenyl-1-butyne (C₆H₅-C≡C-CH₂CH₃).
Step 4: Perform a hydroboration-oxidation reaction to convert the terminal alkyne into an alcohol group. Use reagents such as BH₃ (borane) followed by H₂O₂ (hydrogen peroxide) and NaOH (sodium hydroxide). This will produce 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol (C₆H₅-C≡C-CH(OH)-CH₃).
Step 5: Verify the structure of the final product to ensure it matches the desired compound, 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol. Confirm that the phenyl group is attached to the first carbon, the hydroxyl group is on the second carbon, and the triple bond is between the second and third carbons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethyne as a Building Block

Ethyne, also known as acetylene, is a simple alkyne that serves as a versatile building block in organic synthesis. Its triple bond allows for various reactions, including addition reactions with electrophiles and nucleophiles, making it a key starting material for constructing more complex molecules.
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Alkyne Reactions

Alkynes undergo a variety of reactions, including hydrohalogenation, hydration, and coupling reactions. Understanding these reactions is crucial for synthesizing compounds like 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol, as they allow for the introduction of functional groups and the formation of carbon-carbon bonds necessary for building the desired structure.
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Functional Group Interconversion

Functional group interconversion involves transforming one functional group into another, which is essential in organic synthesis. In the case of 1-phenyl-2-butyn-1-ol, converting an alkyne to an alcohol through hydration or other methods is a key step, highlighting the importance of understanding how to manipulate functional groups to achieve the target compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:

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Which of the following secondary alcohols can be prepared by the reaction of methyl formate with excess Grignard reagent?

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Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanol.

a. b. c.

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Textbook Question

Explain why ethyne should be alkylated before, rather than after, nucleophilic addition.

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