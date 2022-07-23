Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?
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Which of the following compounds does not form an alcohol when it reacts with excess Grignard reagent?
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
1. 1-pentyn-3-ol
Show how the following compounds can be prepared, using ethyne as one of the starting materials:
3. 2-methyl-3-hexyn-2-ol
Which of the following secondary alcohols can be prepared by the reaction of methyl formate with excess Grignard reagent?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanol.
a. b. c.
Explain why ethyne should be alkylated before, rather than after, nucleophilic addition.