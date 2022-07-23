Textbook Question
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
c.
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How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
c.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
d.
Shown below is the 1H NMR spectrum of the alkyl bromide used to make the phosphonium ylide that reacts with a ketone in a Wittig reaction to form a compound with molecular formula C11H14. What product is obtained from the Wittig reaction?
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In an aqueous solution, D-glucose exists in equilibrium with two six-membered ring compounds. Draw the structures of these compounds.
How can the following compounds be prepared from the given starting materials?
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.