Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is significant in the context of the reaction, as the presence of the phenyl groups suggests that the aromatic system may be involved in stabilizing intermediates during tautomerization. Understanding EAS helps in predicting how substituents on the aromatic ring will influence the reaction pathway.