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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 60d
Chapter 17, Problem 60d

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with cyclohexanone, which is a six-membered ring with a ketone functional group. Identify the target compound from the image provided and determine the functional groups and structural changes needed from cyclohexanone.
Step 2: Consider the necessary transformations to convert the ketone group in cyclohexanone to the desired functional group in the target compound. This may involve reduction, oxidation, or other functional group interconversions.
Step 3: If the target compound requires additional carbon atoms or a different ring structure, plan the necessary carbon-carbon bond-forming reactions. This could involve reactions such as aldol condensation, Grignard reactions, or other carbon chain extensions.
Step 4: Evaluate the stereochemistry of the target compound. If stereochemistry is important, consider using stereoselective or stereospecific reactions to ensure the correct configuration is achieved.
Step 5: Assemble the synthetic route by combining the individual steps into a coherent sequence. Ensure that each step is feasible and that the reagents and conditions are compatible with the functional groups present in the intermediate compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexanone Structure and Reactivity

Cyclohexanone is a six-membered cyclic ketone with a carbonyl group (C=O) that makes it a versatile starting material in organic synthesis. Its reactivity is primarily due to the electrophilic nature of the carbonyl carbon, which can undergo nucleophilic addition reactions. Understanding its structure helps in predicting the types of reactions it can participate in, such as reductions or nucleophilic substitutions.
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Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions that transform a starting material into a desired product. In organic chemistry, these pathways often involve multiple steps, including functional group transformations, rearrangements, and the use of reagents or catalysts. Familiarity with common synthetic strategies, such as oxidation, reduction, and substitution, is essential for designing a synthesis from cyclohexanone to the target compound.
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Functional Group Interconversion

Functional group interconversion is a key concept in organic synthesis that involves changing one functional group into another. This process is crucial when synthesizing complex molecules, as it allows chemists to modify the reactivity and properties of intermediates. Understanding how to effectively perform these conversions, such as converting a ketone to an alcohol or an alkene, is vital for successfully synthesizing compounds from cyclohexanone.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

f.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

f.

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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

a.

b.

887
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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using the given starting material:

a.

990
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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

c.

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Textbook Question

Using cyclohexanone as the starting material, describe how each of the following compounds can be synthesized:

e.

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