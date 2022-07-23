Which ketone forms the most hydrate in an aqueous solution?

Textbook Question
Hydration of an aldehyde is also catalyzed by hydroxide ion. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
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Hydration of an aldehyde is also catalyzed by hydroxide ion. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
3.
Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
2.
The compounds commonly known as 'amino acids' are actually α-aminocarboxylic-aminocarboxylic acids. What carbonyl compounds should be used to synthesize the two amino acids shown here?
a.
Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
4.
The compounds commonly known as 'amino acids' are actually α-aminocarboxylic-aminocarboxylic acids. What carbonyl compounds should be used to synthesize the two amino acids shown here?
b.