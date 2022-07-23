Hemiacetals

Hemiacetals are formed when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with an alcohol, resulting in a compound that contains both an alcohol and an ether functional group. They typically have one -OH group and one -O-alkyl group attached to the same carbon atom. Hemiacetals are often intermediates in the formation of acetals and can be identified by their structure, which includes a carbon atom bonded to both an alcohol and an alkoxy group.