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Ch. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 16 - Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones • More Reactions of Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 39(2)
Chapter 17, Problem 39(2)

Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
2. Structural formula of a compound with two ether groups and a central carbon atom, illustrating molecular connectivity.

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the question. A hemiacetal contains one -OR group and one -OH group attached to the same carbon atom. An acetal contains two -OR groups attached to the same carbon atom. A hydrate contains two -OH groups attached to the same carbon atom.
Step 2: Analyze the given structure in the image. The central carbon atom is bonded to two -OR groups (methoxy groups, -OCH3) and two alkyl groups. There is no -OH group present in the structure.
Step 3: Compare the structure to the definitions. Since the central carbon atom has two -OR groups and no -OH group, this structure fits the definition of an acetal.
Step 4: Confirm that the structure does not fit the definitions of a hemiacetal or a hydrate. A hemiacetal would require one -OR group and one -OH group, and a hydrate would require two -OH groups, neither of which are present in this structure.
Step 5: Conclude that the given structure is an acetal and does not qualify as a hemiacetal or a hydrate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemiacetals

Hemiacetals are formed when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with an alcohol, resulting in a compound that contains both an alcohol and an ether functional group. They typically have one -OH group and one -O-alkyl group attached to the same carbon atom. Hemiacetals are often intermediates in the formation of acetals and can be identified by their structure, which includes a carbon atom bonded to both an alcohol and an alkoxy group.
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Acetals

Acetals are derived from hemiacetals through a reaction with an additional alcohol, leading to a compound that has two -O-alkyl groups attached to the same carbon atom. They are stable under neutral conditions and are characterized by their resistance to hydrolysis compared to hemiacetals. Acetals play a significant role in organic synthesis and can be used to protect carbonyl groups during chemical reactions.
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Hydrates

Hydrates are formed when water adds to a carbonyl compound, such as an aldehyde or ketone, resulting in a molecule that contains a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a carbon atom. This process is known as hydration and leads to the formation of a geminal diol, where two hydroxyl groups are attached to the same carbon. Hydrates are often less stable than their carbonyl precursors and can revert back to the original carbonyl compound under certain conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Hydration of an aldehyde is also catalyzed by hydroxide ion. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?

1.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?

3.

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Textbook Question

Which ketone forms the most hydrate in an aqueous solution?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?

4.

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Textbook Question

Can the rate of hydrate formation be increased by hydroxide ion as well as by acid? Explain.

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