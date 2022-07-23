Hemiacetals

Hemiacetals are formed when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with an alcohol, resulting in a compound that contains both an alcohol (-OH) and an ether (-O-) functional group. They typically have one alkoxy group and one hydroxyl group attached to the same carbon atom. Hemiacetals are often intermediates in the formation of acetals and can be identified by the presence of a single -OH group on the carbon that was originally part of the carbonyl.