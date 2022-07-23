Textbook Question
Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
3.
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Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
3.
Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
2.
Which of the following are a. hemiacetals? b. acetals? c. hydrates?
4.
What would have been the product of the preceding reaction with LiAlH4 if the keto group had not been protected?
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Can the rate of hydrate formation be increased by hydroxide ion as well as by acid? Explain.
What reagent could you use to reduce only the keto group?
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